A stolen Rolls-Royce travelling over 177 mph crashed into a Porsche 944 on May 4 near I-24 mile marker 127 in Marion County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Two males then attempted to carjack the Porsche at gunpoint.
Tennessee Highway Patrol had earlier gotten word of the stolen vehicle from Georgia State. THP's Sgt. David McVey observed the Rolls and was in pursuit when the stolen car crashed.
McVey apprehended the two subjects, one a 17 year old from Jackson, Tennessee, the other was identified as Tyler O. Long, 20, also of Jackson.
A loaded 9mm Glock was recovered from the scene.