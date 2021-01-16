TSSAA votes to move golf championships from WillowBrook

The TSSAA met on Jan. 14 via virtual meeting to discuss plans for the 2021-2022 season. One such plan that was voted on is the moving of the TSSSS Golf championships from WillowBrook golf course to Sevierville Golf Club.
The decision to move was cited as convenience as the Sevierville Golf Club's 36 hole course allows the TSSAA to hold all the state golf championships at once. WillowBrook has hosted the state tournament since 2010 and the event usually took place at the end of September through the beginning of October and featured around eight championships.