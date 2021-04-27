Funeral services for Mr. Robert Mark Nichols, age 43, will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, April 28, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury. The family received friends from 5-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, at the funeral home. Mark passed from this life on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga. Mark was born in Murfreesboro, on Oct. 10, 1977, the son of Mike Nichols and Teresa Miller. He was a welder for many years. Mark was a kind hearted man who loved life. He would try and help anyone that needed it. Mark enjoyed playing golf, listening to music, going to the lake, and drag racing. He also had a special place in his heart for his dog, Jack. Mark is survived by his parents, Mike Nichols and Teresa Miller. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
