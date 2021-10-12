Marvin Monroe Nichols of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 76. Mr. Nichols was born in Knoxville to the late Floyd Monroe Nichols and Lola Pauline Mayes Nichols. He graduated from Karns High School in Knoxville and went on serve his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Mr. Nichols then earned numerous teaching degrees and worked as a school teacher with the Coffee County School System, teaching all different grade levels, and ultimately retired after working for 10 years at the alternative school. He also had worked during his life for CSX as a locomotive engineer and was a Freemason and past master of the Highland Masonic Lodge #214 in Manchester. He was of the Christian faith and loved University of Tennessee and Tennessee Titans football, Atlanta Braves baseball, watching the History Channel, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Nichols was preceded in death by his in-laws, Raymond and Alice Crosslin. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Crosslin; daughter, Angela Nichols Husher and her husband Brandon; three grandchildren, Gavin R. Nichols, Natalie I. Nichols, and Julie Hale; brother-in-law, H.D. Crosslin; sister-in-law, Barbara Ringer; and numerous cousins. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from noon-2 p.m. with the funeral and masonic service to immediately follow at 2 p.m.. Burial will follow Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family asks that everyone who attends the visitation and funeral to please wear a mask.
