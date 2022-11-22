No parade parking in turning lanes, says MPD
- John Coffelt, Editor
-
- Updated
According to a statement by the Manchester Police Department, there will be changing the parade parking along the route this year.
There will be no parking in the turn lane anywhere along the parade route. Police will place traffic cones on the southbound lanes of Hwy. 41, separating the left and right lanes.
"We ask that you park in the left lane instead of the turning lane. We will separate both lanes with cones and leave the right lane / shoulder open for traffic traveling south," the deparment announced.
The change is aimed at creating a safer space between pedestrians and the parade vehicles.
Police ask the public not to leave their vehicle unattended on Hwy. 41 at any point, vehicles left unattended before and/or after the parade may be towed at the owner's expense.
"We are hoping for a fun and safe experience for everyone involved in this year’s parade," the announcement says.
The Manchester Christmas Parade is scheduled for Nov. 26
Lineup Starts at 5:00 PM
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.
John Coffelt
Staff Writer
John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.
