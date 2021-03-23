During a Special Call work session of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, further details were discussed concerning the request for annexation by New Era Farms of the properties known as The Farm, the location of Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. While the feelings of the board was positive toward annexation as long as the associated costs would not be on the citizens of Manchester.
Bonnaroo representatives were not at the meeting.
"It's not a matter of if, but a matter of how," Alderman Bill Nickels said earlier.
One echoing detail brought up by Alderman Ryan French was made concerning assertion made during talks with representatives of Bonnaroo that indicated that the requested widening of New Bushy Branch Road was not only a deal breaker for the annexation, but that if it were not to happen, could mean the end of Bonnaroo in Coffee County.
"Let me make this clear. It was made clear in a non-threatening way that without this infrastructure support (the road project) this site isn't going to viable moving forward," French said.
The statement came up in reference to the possibility that the county might sue the city for tax revenue for the next 15 years that would be greatly reduced because of Bonnaroo 2020 being canceled.
"Everybody looses in that situation," French said.
The importance of better access to the property from I-24 comes from a TDOT dissension to close the temporary Exit 112, historically the main ingress for guest to the site.
However, the a major capital project like the one purposed will take from two-five years. Exit 112 will be closed in September for Bonnaroo 2021.
In the meantime, organizers have planned to stagger admission times by color coded tickets to alleviate some of the traffic burden.
Mayor Marilyn Howard stressed that traffic won't be as smooth whether the city annexes the property or not. She further felt out the board on how firm it was concerning the negotiations concerning the contracted annexation.
City Attorney Gerald Ewell share with the board some details concerning the contract that he has been working on to take to Bonnaroo.
One possible sticking point is a request by Bonnaroo to guarantee that no noise ordinances, curfews or additional taxes be added in the future by the city. Ewell feels that the city cannot write a contract away a board's right to pass ordinances.
"I don't think we can contract way (that). There are certain elements of sovereignty we just can't agree not to," he said.
Ewell also explained that that the tax revenue that would revert back to the county for 15 years, widely thought to be zero because of last years cancelation, could be based on review based on the months surrounding annexation.
Recently Bonnaroo announced a limited admission May concert series.
If the annexation date is April 6 a three month average of May June and July revenues will go to the county for the next 15 years. If it's July 1, there would be activity on month prior to the date and it would be 12 times average of the months that have these cluster concerts.
