Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Ann Hawkins Northcutt were conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in the Manchester City Cemetery. Visitation with the family began at 10 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Mrs. Northcutt passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma. Mrs. Carolyn was born on Jan. 26, 1936, to the late Grady Ernest and Mildred Roberts Hawkins in Summitville. She attended Southside Red Hill Church of Christ in Manchester. Mrs. Carolyn retired from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department where she was the first female deputy for Coffee County, and she was very instrumental in the business side of her late husband, Don Northcutt’s artwork. Mrs. Carolyn was a very supportive and loving wife and mother. In addition to her parents and her husband, Ms. Carolyn is preceded in death by her sister, Edna Dean Tensfield. She is survived by her children, Mike Northcutt and his wife, Beth, Donna Gilbert and her husband, Steve, and Jackie Bane and her husband, Tim; grandchildren, Joseph Northcutt, Patrick Ridner and his wife, Mikeesha, Kelly Quinn and her husband, Kevin, and Scott Duncan, and his wife, Mollie; great grandchildren, Morgan Ridner, and Claire, Charlotte and Lydia Duncan. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Tennessee Alzheimer’s, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
