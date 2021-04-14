ANDERSON
Mr. Oscar Don Anderson, age 80, of Manchester, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Anderson was born in Coffee County, to his late parents Will Anderson and Rose Reed Anderson. He was employed with Batesville Casket Company for 27 years as a sander until his retirement. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Mae Anderson; brothers, Starnes (Johnnie) Anderson, Norman (Johnny Mae) Anderson, Archie (Darise P.) Anderson, Junior Anderson; sisters, Ole Mae Baltimore, Ruthie Jacobs, and Mary Evelyn Perry. Mr. Anderson is survived by sons, Dwayne (Donna) Anderson and Jeff Anderson; grandchildren, Landon Anderson and Christina Hastings; great grandchildren, Landon Anderson Jr., Thomas Hastings Jr., and Brenton Hastings; special sister-in-law, Mary F. Anderson. Family received friends on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, April 10, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial followed in Jernigan Hill Cemetery in Beechgrove.
