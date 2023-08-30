Joseph Dewane Bone went to his Heavenly home on Aug. 18, 2023 at the age of 88. He was born on Aug. 8, 1935 in Manchester, to the late Auro K. and Mary Ozell Stephens Bone. Joe was an Eagle Scout Leader during his younger years. He graduated from high school in Manchester. While stationed at Beal AFB in California, Joe attended college at Yuba Community College. He enjoyed attending and fellowship at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Bossier City, LA. MSgt. Joseph D. Bone, Vietnam veteran, retired from the US Air Force on July 1, 1974 following 20 years of dedicated services. After retirement, Joseph started a new career with the US Postal Service where he worked for 21 years. After 41 working years, Joe and his wife Louise started enjoying life together doing the things that they loved to do like traveling and spending time on “the family farm” in Manchester, along with fishing and hunting. Joe was a strong believer in helping St. Jude and his fellow Veterans. He was a member of the VFW Post 4588 for approximately 40 years. Other than his family, Joe’s greatest accomplishment was working in Life Support for the SR-71 spy plane crews. He led a full life, was a very humble man, and always putting others first. Joe was the best father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin, friend, and neighbor anyone could ask for. The most heart-warming to Mr. Bone, were the roles of “Daddy”, “Pop” and “PawPaw.” Joe was preceded in death by the love of his life, Ethel “Louise” Hay Bone; parents, Auro and Mary Ozell Bone; and brothers, William Harrell Bone, and James Edward Fulton Bone. Left to cherish Joe’s memories are his two daughters: Judy James (Patrick), and Janice Snyder; grandchildren: Jason Foster, Casey Nicholson (Jonathan), and Amber Crutchfield (Curt); great grandchildren: Avery Nicholson and Judson Nicholson; sisters-in-law: Alta Hamilton and Anna Hall; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of wonderful friends. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Bone was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Pastor Nick Sorrell, of Shady Grove Baptist Church officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 in the Chapel of Hill Crest Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Jeff Page, Curt Crutchfield, Patrick James, Jonathan Nicholson, James Dewane Bone, and Monty Jensen. Honorary pallbearer will be Jay Rushing. The family would like to acknowledge and extend their sincerest gratitude to Jeff Page not only for being an amazing neighbor, but the special friendships formed through such acts of Christian kindness.