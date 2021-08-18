ARNOLD
David was born on Aug. 2, 1946, in Sewanee to the late Robert and Ehtel Arnold. He was a lifelong mechanic. He enjoyed building antique cars and trucks. In his spare time, you would catch him fishing, searching for things while metal detecting, and putting puzzles together. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by, one brother Richard Lee Arnold; one sister, Linda Sue Arnold. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia Arnold; two sisters, Frankie Reynolds (George) and Bobbie Brothers (Jeff); two sisters-in-law, Shirley Walls and Peggy Arnold; two best friends, Robbie Landers and Steve Ryder; and Sandra Lynn Tinsley who was like a daughter to David. A Celebration of Life service will be held later.
