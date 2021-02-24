CURTISS
Mrs. Barbara Jean Grayson Curtiss, age 75, of Manchester, passed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Murfreesboro. Mrs. Curtiss was born in Whitwell, Tenn., to her late parents Walter Crawford Grayson and Ada Mae Holloway Grayson. She was a homemaker all her life. Mrs. Curtiss loved doing crossword puzzles and recently took up sewing and hand embroidering as a hobby. She was much loved by her family and will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Neal Curtiss; and son, Fred “Lucky” Neal Curtiss, Jr. Mrs. Curtiss is survived by sons, Mike (Vicky) Curtiss, Guy Curtiss; daughter, Patricia (Chris) Northcutt; brother, David (Darlene) Grayson; sister, Geraldine Barber; grandchildren, Chris Curtiss, Lisa, Kaylah, Ashley (Chris) Gibson, Robert Northcutt, Ethan Northcutt, Karissa (Greg) Knost, Logan Curtiss, and Clifton Curtiss; several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Family received friends on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 4-8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Hopkins officiating. Burial immediately followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
