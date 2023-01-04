Funeral services for Brylee Lou Byford, 8 months, were conducted at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Bethlehem Cemetery in Hillsboro. The family received friends on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from noon until 6 p.m., and again on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of services. Brylee passed suddenly from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. Brylee was born in Chattanooga on April 2, 2022, the daughter of Jon and Hannah Byford. Brylee was the happiest soul anyone could have ever met. She would always have a smile on her face and if she didn’t, she was telling you to “come on.” This is something her big brother taught her. Brylee never met a stranger. She was known as the famous Jiffy Burger baby. She loved going to wrestling shows to cheer on her daddy, and she would give a hard time to anyone that tried to hurt her momma. Brylee was a huge momma’s girl, and this is a hint to why her first word was “momma.” She loved everyone whether they were blood related or not. Now, she is being well loved by her family in Heaven. She was the tiniest soul, yet powerful enough to make everyone’s day the brightest. “Brylee I hope one day I’ll be able to hold you again and rock you to sleep. Until then my sweet baby I’ll be dreaming of your baby blues.” Brylee is survived by her parents, Jon and Hannah Byford; brother, Trinity Byford; sisters, Autumn and Jazmine Byford; maternal grandmother, Robin (Scott) Rouse; maternal grandfather, David Meek; paternal grandparents, Lee and Lisa Byford; multiple other family members. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
