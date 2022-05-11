Basham
Mrs. Karrol June Basham, age 81, of Manchester, passed from this life on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Manchester. Mrs. Basham was born in McMinnville, TN, to her late parents Alton A. Hendrixson and Lucille Bess Hendrixson. She was a homemaker all her life. Mrs. Basham loved gardening and taking care of her animals. When she was younger, she had an artistic side in painting, photography, creative writing, and playing guitar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jo Anne Bishop. Mrs. Basham is survived by a son, Brent (Ladonne) Basham; daughter, Lia (Brent) Parsley; brother, Douglas Hendrixson; grandchildren, Matthew and Brad Basham, Ryan Jennings; several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family was held Sunday, May 1, from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Paul Parsley officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
