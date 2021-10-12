BASS
Mr. William Davis Bass, age 81, of Manchester, passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his residence. Bill was born on May 28, 1940, in the Oak Grove community in Franklin County. He was the only child of his parents, Harry G. Bass and Jeanne Owens Bass. The family later moved to Fayetteville and then to Manchester when Bill’s father began working at AEDC. Bill met his wife, Susie, when they were both children at a church function in 1952. They were married on July 24, 1964, at the First Baptist Church in Manchester. Bill graduated from MTSU and attended law school at Vanderbilt University. He retired after many years of service as the judicial commissioner for Coffee County. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Sue Nichols Bass, and children Steven (Lisa) of New Orleans and Alison (Brian) of Manchester, along with grandchildren Byron Davis Bass of Murfreesboro, Calvin Bass of New Orleans and Savannah Kramer of Indianapolis. Visitation with the family will be at Central Funeral Home in Manchester on Monday, Oct. 11, from noon to 2:30 p.m. A graveside service was held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m. following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center, 104 N. Spring St. Manchester, TN 37355, (931) 728-8888, or the Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization, P.O. Box 521 Manchester, TN 37349, (931) 728-5048.
