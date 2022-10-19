William (Bill) Maurice Crouch, of Decatur, Ala., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at The Terrace At Priceville. He was born Tuesday, July 10, 1928, in Old Hickory, Tenn. to Willie Davis Crouch and Ila Vetrice Hicks Crouch. He was preceded in death by his father Willie Davis Crouch, mother Ila
Vetrice Crouch, sisters Myrna Crouch Fields, Marion Crouch Chrisman, Marie Crouch Brown and Mildred Crouch Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife Mary Emodean Rush Crouch and his second wife Dorothy Crouch. He served in the Navy during the Korean War where he was introduced to the
field of electronics. After completing his military service he graduated from Indiana Technological University with degrees in both Electrical and Electronics Engineering. He worked most of his career at Arnold Engineering Development Center in the area of test instrumentation for satellites. He was an avid golfer and traveler. He played over 400 different golf courses and visited many countries in North America, Europe and Asia. The family would like to express a special thanks to the nursing and care staff at The Terrace for providing such wonderful care for the last years of his life. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Hospice of The Valley in Decatur who did wonderfully at caring for him in his last days or your favorite charity. There will be a private burial service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Survivors include sons William Dean Crouch (Myscha) and Richard Thomas Crouch (Anita); a daughter -
Mary Maurice Crouch Green (Greg); a brother - Merle Wesley Crouch; grandchildren - William Edward Crouch, Daniel James Crouch, Jessica Faith Crouch, Devin Green Marsh (Jericho), Jordan Green Pearson (Rhett) and Ryan Elizabeth Green and two great grandchildren- Isaiah Marsh and Evren Marsh.