CIMINO
Althea Jeannette Johnson Cimino (Allie, Johnny) died on Sunday evening, Sept. 18, 2022 at her home in Manchester surrounded by her family. She was 93 years old. Althea was born Oct. 23, 1928 in Melrose, Mass. to Alexander Johnson and Marion Ineson Johnson. Althea grew up in East Barrington, N. H. with her eight siblings. As a teenager she lived with a family in Dover to attend high school and was an outstanding student and athlete. Tragically, Althea lost her brother, Ernie, at the age of 16 and her mother the following year. With the assistance of the Barrington Women’s Club, Althea attended nursing school at the New England Baptist Hospital in Boston. In 1950 she graduated from nursing school and left New England for the first time, taking a road trip with several classmates to California. On her return she decided to join the army to serve as a nurse during the Korean War. One day in a hospital in New Jersey Althea became acquainted with an airman, Alphonse Cimino, who was recuperating from a plane crash. There was a short courtship, and Al and Althea married in June 1951. A few years later they moved to the St. Louis, Mo. area for Al to attend college. On the completion of his degree in aeronautical engineering, they decided to move with their three children to a new job at AEDC in Manchester. Known for her radiant smile, Althea became actively involved in the life of the community as the mother of six children. She helped start a kindergarten and taught Sunday School class at the First Methodist Church. For many years Althea was a Girl Scout leader and an active supporter in her children’s classrooms and the public library. When her youngest daughter started school, Althea returned to her nursing career as a supervisor at the Manchester Hospital and later at the Rutherford County Hospital in Murfreesboro. Althea loved to play tennis, to bake, sew, knit and crochet. She appreciated fine art, music and poetry. After their retirement, Althea and Al traveled around the world. Althea was also an avid reader and passed on the love of learning to her children and grandchildren. She loved being with her family and sharing conversation and good food during the holidays. Althea was a friend and mentor to many, young and old, and she made everyone feel welcome. Althea is preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse A. Cimino, and her siblings, Earnest Johnson, Fay McLean, David Johnson, Ruth Harding and Richard Johnson. She is survived by her sisters, Grace Youngren, Dee Heft and Janice Lovely; and her children, Lynn Cimino-Hurt, Jill Crossley, Ellen Cimino, Sandra Cimino, Rand Cimino, and Laurie Cimino; and her grandchildren, Ezra Cimino-Hurt,, Silas Cimino-Hurt,, Robyn Cimino-Hurt,, Alex Cimino-Hurt, Trudy McDonald, Britton Crossley, Kelly Rincon, Natasha Williams, Nathaniel Williams, Suzanna Aguilera, Adrian Williams, Jacquelyn Bohanan, Wesley Stidham,Travis Cimino and Nicholas Cimino; and her 24 great grandchildren. Her Memorial Service will be Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Church on 117, 117 S. Fort Street. Donations in her name can be made to the Manchester Public Library or the Barrington Women’s Club’s Althea Cimino Scholarship (Mail to: Renae Vater, 55 Birch Lane, Barrington, NH 03825)