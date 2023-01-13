Funeral Service

Howard Wayne Millrany, 84,  of Wayne's Barbershop passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at his home.

 Funeral services for Mr. Howard Wayne Millraney, age 84 of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00PM on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Manchester Funeral Home.  Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.  The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the funeral home.  Mr. Millraney passed suddenly from this life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his residence in Manchester.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbershop Friday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.