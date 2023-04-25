Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-728-7577 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mr. Wayne Thomas Clouse, age 90, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, April 16th, 2023, at Unity Hospital in Manchester. Mr. Clouse was born Feb. 6, 1933, in Coffee County, to the late William Clouse and Lena Snyder. Following high school graduation Wayne began working for New York Central Railroad, until Uncle Sam called him to service. As a sergeant in the United States Army, Wayne was stationed in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean Conflict. Once home, he began his college career at MTSU earning his B.S. in history and eventually his masters in administration. He began teaching before graduating college at Noah School. His second year teaching was spent at New Union Elementary, where he coached the girls basketball team. During this time he met and then married his loving wife of 59 years, Patsy Gregory. Following, he taught at Blanton’s Chapel for one year prior to the opening of North Coffee Elementary, where he served as principal until his retirement in 1994. Mr. Clouse was also a charter member and past president of Manchester Kiwanis Club. Wayne was also a member of New Union Church of Christ. In his spare time he enjoyed coaching the North Coffee basketball team and helping coach the Manchester Cola Nuts softball team, attending the University of Tennessee football games, fishing, and playing music with his brothers, traveling, reading (especially Civil War history), metal detecting, gardening on the family farm, and tinkering with his tractors. In addition to his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by his brothers, Lloyd and Alvoyd Clouse; sister, Kay Clouse. He is survived by his wife Patsy; son, Jason Clouse; daughter, Christy Clouse; and brother, Ronald Clouse. Funeral services for Mr. Clouse was held Thursday, April 20, at 2 p.m. with visitors welcome prior. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 19, from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m.
