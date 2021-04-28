GIBBONS
Memorial services for Mr. Joe Gibbons, age 83 of Manchester, were conducted on Sunday, April 25, at 4 p.m. in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Visitation with the family was at 2 p.m. until time of service. Mr. Gibbons passed away at his home on Thursday, April 22, 2021 after an extended illness. Mr. Joe was born on July 17, 1937, in Livingston, Tenn., to the late Charlie and Uree Gibbons. He retired from Batesville Casket in Manchester, where he made lots of close friends and often mentioned he loved them like family. He loved woodworking and gardening his vegetables, but he was most proud of his watermelons. During his life, Mr. Joe was a custom cabinet maker, farmer, he raised cattle and pigs. In addition to his parents, Mr. Joe is preceded in death by his grandson, Dusty Keele, nephew, Reece McCormick, sister, Bettye McCormick, and son-in-law, Rick Queener. He is survived by his daughters, Kammie Queener, and Rhonda Raines and her husband, Van; grandchildren, Mickey Blanton, Bubba Vincent, Brandi O’Kelley, and Leslie Keele; great grandchildren, Blayne Blanton, Kylie Vincent, Aubrey O’Kelley, Haley Keele, Damian Keele, and Case Keele; one nephew, Landon McCormick; numerous nieces and nephews of the Whittemore family that he loved so much, and a host of friends.
