Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-728-7577 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Patsy Marie Condra was born in Traverse City, Michigan on Sept. 10, 1944 to Richard and Dorothy Wellman. She was the oldest of three children. She married Morris Edward Condra in 1961 and together they built a happy and faith-filled life. They raised four children; Christine (Jeff) Cox, Kevin (Tammy) Condra, Dawn (Dale) Willis, and Larry (Davina) Wellman. They were blessed with seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and countless others who loved them. Her family remembers her as a woman of unwavering faith. Patsy was the picture of Christ’s unconditional love. She kindly and patiently shared the gospel with everyone who crossed her path. She leaves behind a legacy of humor, love, and great strength.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.