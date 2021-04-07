JONES
Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Sue Jones, age 66 of Manchester, were conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Adam Duncan Cemetery. The family received friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 5, at the funeral home. Mrs. Jones passed from this life on Friday, April 2, 2021, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Linda was born in Coffee County on Oct. 11, 1954, the daughter of the late Joseph and Effie Wilson. She worked at Batesville Casket Company for 20 years before going into healthcare as a CNA. Linda enjoyed gardening in her flower garden and cooking, but the most important thing to her was her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. In addition to her parents, Linda is also preceded in death by her husband, Edsel Jones; daughter, Angela Jones; two brothers, J.W. Wilson and Lewis B. Wilson; one sister, Frances Panter. She is survived by her son, Eric Jones; two brothers, Robert Wilson and Cecil Wilson; two sisters, Lillie Shores and Betty Carr; three grandchildren, Andrew Cantrell, Parker Jones, and Brayden Jones.
