Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-728-7577 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Richard “Ro” Adams, age 54, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. Mr. Adams was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents, Earl Adams and Patricia Lynn. He worked with LKQ for 20 years in sales. Mr. Adams loved the outdoors, Chevrolet trucks, and loved serving the Hillsboro community in any way he could. He loved caring for and helping people no matter who you were. Mr. Adams was generous with his time and he never met a stranger. Mr. Adams is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tracey Adams; son, Zach Adams; sisters, Earlene (Ricky) Henley, Paulene Adams, and Colene Cutshaw; mother-in-law, Sue Simmons; aunt, Betty Adams Rodriguez; dog, Dottie and Tater. Visitation with the family was held Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Adam Cutshaw officiating. Burial will follow at Winton Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN. At the request of the family, they would like for everyone in attendance to dress in casual attire, no formal wear.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.