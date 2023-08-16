Funeral Service

Ramona Lynn Bush, age 62, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. She was born on Sunday, Nov. 6, 1960, in Elkhart Ind., to the late Bob and Betty (Beard) Bush. Mona graduated from Dickson High School and was employed by AVCO as a machinist. She then worked for Swan Drugs until 2017. She enjoyed riding the country roads. The seaside was a favorite place and many summers spent by the pool, and listening to outdoor live music, good food and a good time. Mona loved life, friends and family, especially little children, her favorite phrase was “God love ’em”.

