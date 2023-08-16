Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-728-7577 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Ramona Lynn Bush, age 62, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. She was born on Sunday, Nov. 6, 1960, in Elkhart Ind., to the late Bob and Betty (Beard) Bush. Mona graduated from Dickson High School and was employed by AVCO as a machinist. She then worked for Swan Drugs until 2017. She enjoyed riding the country roads. The seaside was a favorite place and many summers spent by the pool, and listening to outdoor live music, good food and a good time. Mona loved life, friends and family, especially little children, her favorite phrase was “God love ’em”.
In addition to her parents, she is processed in death by her brothers, Kenneth “Ken” Bush, and Steve Bush his wife Terrilyn. She is survived by her brother, Barry Bush (wife Melissa); sister, Laura Holcomb Matlock (Mike Boling); Aunt Billi Bush; and a host of extended family members. A memorial service was held Sunday, Aug. 13 in the chapel of the funeral home, with a visitation stating at 2 p.m. until time of service.
