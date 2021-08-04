CHAPMAN
Rachel Lasater Chapman, age 99, of Knoxville passed away on July 31, 2021. She was born to Bert and Maude Farrar Lasater on Dec. 6, 1921 as their seventh child. She grew up on the farm in Hillsboro. She then lived with her grandfather, Dr. C.M.H. Farrar to help with his care. The early years growing up were during the depression and were very lean with such a large family. The children learned many important life lessons such as independence, tolerance, love for themselves, and others, faith and the values which are important in life. The greatest influence in the direction of her life was her aunt, Miss Nell Farrar, an educational administrator, who sent her to LMU where she graduated in 1943 Cum Laude with a degree in Chemistry and General Sciences. She was inducted into "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities." During WWII she worked as a chemist for Atlas Powder Company in Chattanooga. She married Lonas Chapman in 1945 when he returned from the Army Air Corps. They made their home in Knoxville where they began Gateway Hardware. During these years they were instrumental in helping to establish schools and Norwood Presbyterian Church. Upon selling Gateway Hardware she restarted her career in elementary education. She obtained her masters and worked as a supervisor in the Knoxville City School System. She planned and implemented numerous programs within the school system. She helped teachers, students, and parents incorporate curriculum for children with learning disabilities. She then retired in 1986. After retirement she enjoyed time with her husband until his passing until 1989. She was very active in Norwood Garden Club and other organizations. She later moved to Park Place in Ft. City where she and others established a garden that all residents and visitors could enjoy. A special thanks to her dear friend, Dot Avers, whom worked alongside her in the garden. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Ginger. She will be deeply missed by son Lonas "Bedford" Chapman II (Ginger), granddaughters Erica Heidle, Alyx (Cody) Wheeler, Hanna (Matt) Chesney. And great grandchildren. Parker Gage, Levi Chesney, Braelyn Howard, and Cruze Wheeler. Rachel will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Anyone that had the privilege of knowing her will remember her love for life. She formerly attended New Hope Presbyterian church and currently attended Fountain City Presbyterian. Family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 6, from 6-8 p.m., at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery on Aug., 7, for a 11 a.m. graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at mynattfh.com
