Glenda Faye Parker, 85, of Beechgrove, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at home surrounded by her family after extended illness. Funeral Services was held on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Allan Adams officiating, and burial followed in Willow Mount Cemetery in Shelbyville. The family received visitors from 1 p.m. until time of service on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Glenda was born on Sunday, Aug. 7,1937, in Manchester, to the late Buford Lee and Opal Sarah (Davis) Bush. Mrs. Parker was a member of the Main Street Church of Christ here in Manchester. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lillard “Gene” Parker, brother, Terry Randall Bush. Mrs. Parker is survived by her brothers, Truman Lee Bush, Gary Thomas Bush (wife Pat), James Allen Bush, and Ricky Lynn Bush (wife Amy).
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve The Parker Family.
