A visitation with the family of Mr. Jason Keith Proctor, age 43 of Nashville, was conducted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home.  Mr. Proctor passed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Jason was born on March 16, 1979, in Nashville, the son of the late Richard Proctor and Teresa Vance Madden.  Jason had a heart of gold, and he was very family oriented.  His final wishes were fulfilled upon his passing with him being a full organ donor.  Jason was a loving and devoted father, son, brother, and fiance. Jason is preceded in death by his father, Richard Proctor.  He is survived by his mother, Teresa Madden; brother, Jaime Moore; daughter, Kaidence Proctor; beloved fiance, Kandice Hayes; several other family members and multiple friends.

