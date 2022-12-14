Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-728-7577 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
A visitation with the family of Mr. Jason Keith Proctor, age 43 of Nashville, was conducted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. Proctor passed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Jason was born on March 16, 1979, in Nashville, the son of the late Richard Proctor and Teresa Vance Madden. Jason had a heart of gold, and he was very family oriented. His final wishes were fulfilled upon his passing with him being a full organ donor. Jason was a loving and devoted father, son, brother, and fiance. Jason is preceded in death by his father, Richard Proctor. He is survived by his mother, Teresa Madden; brother, Jaime Moore; daughter, Kaidence Proctor; beloved fiance, Kandice Hayes; several other family members and multiple friends.
VINCENT
“When you lose someone you love, you gain an angel that you know. Earth hath no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.” - Thomas Moore.
Funeral services for Mrs. Marty Vincent, age 81, of Manchester, was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday Dec. 6 at the Manchester Funeral Home. Visitation with the family was at 10 a.m. also on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Marty was born in Manchester, on March 20, 1941, the second daughter of George and Lois Meadows. She spent over 30 years enriching the lives of elderly patients as a Certified Nursing Assistant, but Marty’s greatest joy was her family. In addition to her parents, Marty was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Vincent, one brother, George Meadows, and one sister, June Meadows Cassetty. She is survived by her sons Kevin (Cortney) Meadows and Randy Vincent as well as her sister Charlotte (Andy) Anderson and niece Haley Anderson. She is also survived by three stepdaughters Diane (Donny) Boswell, Denise (Wayne) Allen and Donna Vincent, grandchildren Anna and Izzy Meadows, Alisa Boswell McBee, Jennifer Parton, Chris Parton, Brandi Vincent, Bubba Vincent, Jamie Tate, Jodie Parson and 12 great-grandchildren. Everyone who knew Marty loved her and she will be greatly missed by so many, but we take comfort in knowing that those who went before her were there to welcome her home.
