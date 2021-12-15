ALLISON
Imogene Allison, age 94, of Manchester, passed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at NHC HealthCare in Tullahoma. Imogene was born in Fayetteville, to her late parents Alvin Dewell Wells and Lela Bell Jones Wells. She was a loving, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and homemaker. God and family were her greatest treasures. She loved quilting, crafts, and cooking. Her gift from God was a giving and serving spirit. She was also a faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church for more than 80 years, and she dearly loved her church family with many precious memories of times spent together with them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Allison; brothers, Raymond Wells and Charles E. Wells; sister, Inez Wells Jones; great granddaughter, Esther Isabella Allison; and son-in-law, Wayne Rose. Imogene is survived by a son, William Herschel Allison; daughters, Cleta Allison Jenkins (Roger) and Jelinda Allison Rose; brothers, Cloys Wells, Howard G. Wells (Gayle) and Michael Wells (Wanda); sister, Ruth Ann Wells Callahan; grandchildren, Jeremy Allison (Michelle), Josh Allison, Angela Jenkins Dorris (Jason), Amanda Jenkins, and Julie Allison; great grandchildren, MaKenzie Allison, Ashton Allison, Olivia Dorris, and Audrina Dorris, and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family was on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Eschenfelder officiating. Burial will follow at Asbury Cemetery in Manchester, TN. The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the staff of NHC HealthCare for the exceptional, loving care provided to Imogene for the past three years. In lieu of flowers, please offer donations to the American Diabetes Association, the Arthritis Foundation, or the Alzheimer's Association.
