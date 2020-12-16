BRAKE
Bradley T. Brake, age 94 of Manchester passed from this life at his home after an extended illness on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Born in Eatonton, Ga., He was born in Putnam County, on July 3, 1926. Bradley was one of 12 children and was the last surviving child. Bradley, or B.T. as known to his Georgia family, was a faithful and active member of the Bell Springs United Methodist Church. He loved God, his family, and his little dogs Rex and Rusty. He served in the National Guard and he retired from AEDC after 30 years. He also was a long time Ham radio operator and an FCC examiner for many years. He loved working on electronics after he retired and could fix most anything. Brad was up to just about any task, and especially liked helping people. He is survived by his loving wife, Madge, and they recently celebrated their 75th anniversary. Survived by two sons, Warren (Gail) Brake of Calhoun, GA, Edwin (Peggy) Brake of Morrison, TN, and one daughter Carol (Charlie) Cox of Manchester. Six grandchildren, Crystal Brake, Jennifer Brake, Wendy Stucky, Elizabeth (Tony) Lockhart, Stephanie Hudgens and Shaina Cox. One great-grandchild, Samantha Stucky and one great-great-grandchild Sophia Stucky. Host of nephews and nieces and a very special friend, Fran Peacock. Graveside services were held on Monday, Dec. 14, at Fredonia Cemetery in Manchester, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to Bell Springs United Methodist Church Building Fund, 9607 Murfreesboro Highway, Manchester, TN in the Noah Community, or charity of your choice.
