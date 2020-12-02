BUCKNER
Graveside services for Ms. Allie Mae Buckner, age 85, of Hillsboro, were conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Ms. Buckner passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at McArthur Manor in Manchester. Allie was born in Grundy County on Nov. 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Hubert and Hazel Hawk. She was a member of Prairie Planes Church of Christ. Allie worked over 10 years at General Electric, retired in 2000 from Wagner, and worked over 15 years for Central Funeral Home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. In addition to her parents, Allie is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Finis Buckner; one son, Randy Buckner; brother, Denzil Hawk; two sisters, Sara Smith and Marie Barrett. She is survived by one son, Franklin Buckner (Tara); two grandchildren, Samantha Buckner and Kaitlyn Stout; nieces, Judy Smart, Kathy Monreal, Lindy Lorenzo, Teresa Heavilin, Diane Cronk, and Joann Hawk.
