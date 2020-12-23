BAUGH
Phil Anderson Baugh, age 49, of Manchester, Tenn., departed this life suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 12, from injuries he sustained in a trucking accident. Mr. Baugh was employed at Sargent's Towing Company in Manchester. He was a member of the Little Hurricane Primitive Baptist Church in Manchester. Mr. Baugh enjoyed many sports including; U.T. football, NASCAR racing, riding motorcycles, bowling and horseback riding as well as breaking horses. He was a "jack of all trades." He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, cousin and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Ann Baugh and grandmother, Nancy Reese, Uncle, Paul Reese. He leaves to cherish his memory; his daughter, Chelsey Doss of Shelbyville, son, Austin Baugh and wife, Kalena of Warrensburg, Missouri, two grandchildren, Adriana, Amari, brother, Craig Baugh, Memphis, two nieces, Jasmine Baugh of Shelbyville, and Tileasa Baugh of Tullahoma. two aunts, Francine Murray of Winchester, and Cindie (Eddie) Echols of Blytheville, Arkansas., one Uncle, Jerry Murray and wife, Patricia of Manchester. two special cousins; Kimberly Baugh Martin and Maria Baugh Davis all of Manchester. Visitation for Mr. Baugh was scheduled for 5-8 p.m., Thursday evening Dec. 17, at the Little Hurricane Primitive Baptist Church in Manchester. Services for Mr. Baugh were held at 1 p.m. Friday evening at the Little Hurricane Primitive Baptist Church, with Pastor Elder Ronnie Verge, officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Hurricane Cemetery.
GRANT FUNERAL SERVICES