Teresa Sue Adams, age 57, of Hillsboro, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Tullahoma. Teresa was born in Tracy City, to her late parents Kirby Anderson and Ella Rose Sanders Anderson. She was a graduate of Grundy County High School and later worked in production with Kasai in Manchester. Teresa loved her family dearly and especially loved her grandbabies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Wilson Anderson; father-in-law, Buck Adams; and nieces, Chasity and Chelsea. Teresa is survived by her husband of 25 years, Rodney Adams; daughter, Jessica Adams; step-daughter, Amber Jones; sister-in-law, Wanda (Richard) Stephens; grandchildren, Willow and Hanna McCoy; mother-in-law, Ann Adams; nieces, Melissa and Jennifer Meeks; several aunts, uncles, nieces and extended family. Visitation with the family was held Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services immediately followed visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial followed at Beans Creek Church of Christ Cemetery in Hillsboro.
