BROOKE
Funeral services for Ms. Tammy Ann Brooke, age 62, of Manchester, were conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family held a private family burial following at O’Neal Hollow Cemetery. The family received guests from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Ms. Brooke passed from this life on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. Tammy was born in Riverdale, Maryland on August 17, 1959, the daughter of Johnny and Peggy O’Neal. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Deleon Springs. Tammy never met a stranger and was a free spirit. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, and watching various tv shows. She was a devoted and loving daughter, mother, and grandmother. Tammy is survived by her parents, Johnny and Peggy O’Neal; one daughter, Amy Teal; one sister, Joyce Knowles; three grandchildren, Anthony Teal (Kristyn), Shelby Teal, Mathew Jenkins (Jerrica); and seven great grandchildren, Aiden, William, Elizabeth, Jack Maverick, Mathew Jr., Anna, and Rebel. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
