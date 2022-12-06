Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-728-7577 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Comer Ray Grant, age 73, of Normandy, departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, following an extended illness. Mr. Grant was born in Tullahoma, to the late Comer Grant and Mevaline Berryhill Grant on Feb. 16, 1949. He attended the Tullahoma Church of God of Prophecy. Before becoming disabled, Mr. Grant was employed for several years as a heavy equipment operator in commercial construction. When he was younger, Mr. Grant loved to hunt and fish with his children. He was an avid outdoorsman and taught all of his children how to shoot. In more recent years he enjoyed watching game shows on T.V. his favorite was Jeopardy. He will be greatly missed and remembered as a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, Mr. Grant was preceded in death by his son, Danny Lee Gibson, granddaughter, Emma Grace Grant. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Patricia Roulett Grant of Normandy. Son, Clint Grant of Estill Springs, Daughters; Rhonda Grant of Manchester, Angela Bowden and husband, Jason of Land O Lakes, Fla., Tammy Allison and husband, Steve and Christy Boyd and husband, Paul all of Florence, Ala. Grandchildren; Makaila, Ashlynn, CoraLee, James, Wesley, Hollie, Mathew, Andrew, Destanee, Gracee, Landon, Shane, Cody, Joshua, Samantha, Courtney, Tiffany and Haley and several great-grandchildren. Visitation for Mr. Grant was for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services for Mr. Grant will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Bro. William Pritchett and Bro. Phillip Dodson, officiating. Interment followed in Bethany Cemetery in Tullahoma.
