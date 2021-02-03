BUNTING
Sara Bain Perry Bunting, age 92, died Thursday evening, Jan. 28, 2021. She was born in Columbia, Tenn. on Oct. 16, 1928. She grew up in Bowling Green, Ky. and Madison, Tenn. She received her degree from David Lipscomb College in Nashville. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Harold (Bob) Bunting, and her parents Carl Vernon Perry and Charlotte Bain Perry. She is survived by daughter Laura Ann Bunting, son Lawrence Carl Bunting, son Joe Emerson (Peggy Wynn) Bunting, son Benjamin Bain (Lisa Hockett) Bunting. She has seven grandchildren Mitch (Hailey), Andy (Courtney), Alicia, Lucas (Jane), Sam, Caroline, Charlotte and great-grandchildren Abigail and Conner. Being a preacher’s wife, Sara Bain supported her husband’s work in many places including Beaufort S.C., Orangeburg S.C., Hueytown Ala., Sussex County NJ, Murfreesboro, Springfield Tenn., Memphis and Manchester. She appreciated the love and encouragement of family, friends, and church brethren. A private family service will be followed by private burial ceremony in Rose Hill cemetery, Columbia, Tenn. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com. In lieu of flowers, cards can be sent to: Ben and Lisa Bunting, 1803 Hoodoo Road, Beechgrove, TN 37018. “Seek good, and not evil, that you may live, so the Lord of Hosts will be with you. Amos 5:14”
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Director