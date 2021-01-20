BRYAN
Funeral services for Jimmie Burl Bryan, age 84 of McMinnville, will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 11 AM at the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Adam Duncan cemetery. Visitation with the family was held on Friday, Jan. 15 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Bryan passed away on Jan. 9 at his home. Mr. Bryan was born on Sept. 7, 1936, to the late Charlie and Euna Dye Bryan in Manchester. He was a member of the Goose Pond Methodist Church and he was a retired steam roller for the Roger’s Group. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bryan is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Martin Bryan, son, Randall Bryan, grandson, Bryan Swoape, brothers, David and Norman Bryan, and sister, Joyce Seals. He is survived by his son, James “Tommy” Bryan; daughters, Pamela West and her husband, Charlie, and Lisa Holder, and her husband, Sean; grandchildren, Melissa Swann and her husband, Kris, Gregg West and his wife, Laura, Timmy Swoape and his wife, Linda, Michelle Reno, and Sandy Bryan; several great grandchildren, sisters, Jessie Ayers and Carolyn Keele, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
