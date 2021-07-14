HAMPTON
Robert Douglas Hampton passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. Robert Douglas Hampton was born in Dickson, Tenn. on May 17, 1942, the son of the late Llyod McKinley Hampton and Claytie Rena Hampton (Bishop), both of Dickson. He was a member of the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam. He enjoyed fishing with his daughters, playing his guitars, mowing his yard, and watching Old Westerns on Television. He could often be found enjoying the TV series “Gunsmoke” and “Blue Bloods” at his home in Manchester. Doug enjoyed visiting Dickson from time to time to catch up with old friends. Mr. Hampton, or Doug, as most called him, was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Doug is proceeded in death by: Parents: Lloyd and Claytie Hampton; Brothers: Daniel Edward Hampton and Donald Eugene Hampton; Doug is survived by: daughters: Amanda Hullett (Ben) of Manchester, and Megan Harper (Chris) of Bossier City, La.; sisters: Deanie Keele (Phillip) of Manchester, and Doris Hampton of Manchester; brother: Delbert Hampton (Bernice) of Manchester; Grandchildren: Ethan and Savannah of Bossier City, La. and Bonus-Grandchildren, Kailance and Kigar Hullett of Manchester. He is also survived by a very good friend, Brenda Humphreys of Dickson, TN and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family of Mr. Hampton hosted a Celebration of Life at his residence in Manchester on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The family asks, if you wish to attend, please contact daughter, Amanda, for information.
