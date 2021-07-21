ALLEN
Bettie Duke Allen of Muncie, Indiana passed away on July 8, 2021 at Five Star Residences of Clearwater, Indianapolis, Ind. Bettie was born in Summitville on March 8, 1937 to Molly and Houston Duke. She graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Radiology. She began her career at Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie Indiana as a Radiology Technician. After 30 successful years, she retired as the Administrative Director of Radiology. Bettie was a cherished mother of two and friend to many. She will be remembered for her love of Christ and of family, kindness, generosity and unwavering support of those in need. She loved family time playing cards, had a wonderful sense of humor and an impeccable fashionable style. Bettie is survived by her sister Barbara Jane Stephens (James Ferretti), sister-in-law Jeanie Duke, son Stephen Allen (Cheryll Allen) and daughter Kimberly Allen Rackliffe (Mark Rackliffe). She also was a loving grandmother to Haley Rackliffe and Brandon Allen (Deanna) and Great grandmother to Risten and Dresden Allen. She was affectionally known as Mackie to her blended family grandchildren, Landra Phillips and Erica Phillips. Funeral Services will be at 1.pm. Saturday, July 17 at Roselawn Funeral Home, Murfreesboro. Visitation will also be Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m. until the service begins at One O’clock. Bettie will be buried in the family plot in Summitville, TN, next to her beloved family members that have preceded her in death. Flowers may be sent to Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN, 615-893-2742.
Roselawn Funeral Home, Murfreesboro