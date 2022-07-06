Manchester, TN (37355)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.