BRADLEY
Chelsey Rose Bradley, age 28, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Chelsey was born in Tullahoma, to her mother Wanda Lynn Adams and late father Billy Anderson. She worked at Home Depot as a sales associate. Chelsey enjoyed spending time with her kids and was a loving mother. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by son, Kamron Lynn Bradley; grandfather, Buck Adams; cousin, Amber Dawn Jones; sister, Chasity Lynn Anderson. Chelsey is survived by her mother, Wanda Lynn Adams and step father, Richard Stephens; husband, Brian Bradley and child, Kayne Bradley; father of kids, Bryan Hale and children, Bryson Wayne Allen Hale, Bailey Lynn Marie Hale, Bentley Luke Hale; sister, Samantha Lou (Megan) Schiffner; grandmother, Ann Adams; aunt, Teresa (Rodney) Adams; 1st cousin, Jessica Adams; nieces, Emalynn Rose Anderson and Nevaeh Sky Valentin. Visitation with the family was held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services were immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial was at Beans Creek Church of Christ Cemetery in Hillsboro.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>