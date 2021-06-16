BUCKNER
Mrs. Terri Jane Buckner, a retired school teacher and previous owner of the Central Funeral Home partnership and life-long resident of Manchester, died in her sleep on June 10, 2021. Terri is survived by her mother Thelma "Jane" Chambers; brother, Roger Chambers; special niece, Raegan Chambers; special nephew, Grant Chambers; and many other close family members. She was preceded in death by her father “Johnny” Wayne Chambers and her husband, Finis “Randy” Buckner. Terri was born in Manchester, TN, on December 6, 1958 to Jane Chambers and the late Johnny Chambers. She attended and graduated from Coffee County High School where she was a basketball cheerleader and a softball player for a tournament team. She continued her education at Tennessee Tech University and received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Elementary Teaching. She started her teaching career at Tracy City High School and Pelham Elementary, then continued on to College Street Elementary School. Terri concluded her 35 year teaching career at College Street where she enjoyed helping students realize their reading potential, decorating her classroom with crazy pens, and participating in school events. She met her late husband, Randy Buckner, at the beginning of her teaching career and they married on Aug. 12, 1981. Terri later attended John A. Gupton College where she received her funeral director and embalming licenses and graduated as Valedictorian of her class. Terri, along with her husband Randy, established Central Funeral Home in Manchester after her licensure. She was also a member of Red Hill Church of Christ. Terri spent most of her time devoted to her late husband Randy Buckner and their funeral home, however in their spare time, they enjoyed traveling, searching for unique antiques, spending time with family, and helping their community in any way possible. Both were avid entertainers and inseparable together. Terri was a unique, intelligent, and interesting woman often taking pictures yet avoiding the camera herself, doing yard work such as mowing, and spending time with her dogs. She will be remembered by her loved ones as a generous, loving person who loved to love and be loved; a person with a quick wit and infectious laugh and smile. In her last years, similar to her late husband, Terri suffered a long battle with cancer and died peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends. Visitation with the family was Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. until noon at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at noon in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with entombment at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens following. The family of Terri Buckner wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice Compassus, Dr. VanMorris, Dr. Goodman, caretaker - Angie Dink and other healthcare workers and family members who made her last days most comfortable. In the interest of the funeral home, the family asks that donations be made to plant a Memorial Garden in memory of Terri at Central Funeral Home for future families to enjoy.
