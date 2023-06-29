Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-728-7577 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Aaron “Colton” Stephens, age 16, of Manchester, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Manchester. Colton was born Aug. 3, 2006, in Winchester, to the late Amanda Stephens. Prior to his passing, Colton was attending high school at Penn Foster. Colton also worked for Patton Pest Control and Welch’s Detailing. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, working on cars, being a part of Rural Legend’s car club, camping, and anything outdoors. Colton especially loved spending time with his friends and family. Colton is survived by his mother, Deborah Ferrell (Terry); grandparents, Jerry Cargile (Connie) and Melinda Daniel; brother, Justin Ferrell (Crystal); sister, Tina Stacy (Jesse); Aunts, Amber Mittasch (Michael), Kaitlyn Burns (Corey), and Amy Eggleston; Cousins, Brodie Stacy, Cameron Mittasch, Clayton Mittasch, Remmington Ferrell, Dalainah Ferrell, Kylee Ferrell, Taylor Pinegar, Jaxen Marguis, Jorden Eggleston, Jarrod Eggleston, Talia Ferrell, and Abigail Brandon. Colton is also preceded in death by, grandparents, Harry Tucker (Joyce) and Greg Daniel.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.