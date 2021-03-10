DRIVER
Funeral services for Mr. Donnie Lavoyd Driver, age 72 of Manchester, were conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Gray officiating. Burial followed in Hurricane Grove Cemetery. Open viewing visitation took place from 11-noon on Sunday at the funeral home. The family then received friends from noon until the time of the service. Mr. Driver passed from this life on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Donnie was born in Shelbyville, on Dec. 18, 1948, the son of the late Ernest and Ophelia Driver. He was a member of Wartrace Baptist Church, and a dedicated Christian man who loved his family more than anything. Donnie enjoyed fishing, working, telling stories to anyone who would listen, and telling jokes. He was selfless and made friends wherever he went, and he was a member of the Gideons. Donnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. In addition to his parents, Donnie is also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Driver; sister, Susan Jacobs. He is survived by his loving wife, Reba Driver; sons, Travis Driver (Allyson), Dwayne Hodges, Mark Hodges, Chris Westenhaver, and Craig Frassrand; daughters, Mindy Brandon (JB) and Janna Knickerbocker (Jon); brother, Jerry Driver (Diane); sisters, Sara Reynolds (Turley), Sandra Cotten (Bobby), and Sybil Gilliam; grandchildren, Slater Brandon, Mallory Brandon, Chase Hodges, Dakota Hodges, Nathan Hodges, Paizley Hodges, Delainee Driver, Katherine Stuart, Daniel Knickerbocker, and Nicholas Frassrand. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to:
Hurricane Grove Cemetery – Coffee County Bank
The National Kidney Foundation – www.kidney.org
American Diabetes Association – www.diabetes.org. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
