BAKER
Frances Mae Fitzgerald Baker, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. Frances was born on May 1, 1931, to the late Ruby Mae Daniels Fitzgerald and James Bennie Fitzgerald near Columbia. Frances enjoyed reading, coloring, playing sequence, and horses. Her favorite type of music was country, bluegrass, and gospel. She loved her home in Manchester. She was a member of the Rutledge Falls Baptist Church. More than anything she loved her Lord and going to church. Frances has been reunited with the love of her life and husband Bugg Baker. Frances is also preceded in death by her parents; grandson: Billy Lee Bumbalough; and son: Tommy Dixon Baker. Frances is survived by her dedicated children: Carolyn Frazier, Vicki Decker (Larry), Curtis Baker (Edna), Jerry Baker (Mary); brothers: J.B. Fitzgerald (Wilma) and Bobby Joe Fitzgrald (Alice); grandchildren: Kimberly (Jimmy) Sherrel, James “Bubba” Reed, Lana (Shane) Brindley, “Little” Curtis (Shelley) Casteel, Leslie Bumbalough, “CJ” Curtis Jackson Baker, Jr., Richie Baker, Justin Lee Reed, Justin (Heather) Lowry, Kaylee Murphy, Jerry Lee Baker, and Teresa Dawn Baker; 17 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A funeral service for Frances was held on March 13, at 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia. A visitation will be Saturday, March 12, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Polk Memorial Gardens.