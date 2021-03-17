Manchester, TN (37355)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.