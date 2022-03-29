CLINE
Mrs. Patricia Fay Cline, age 79, of Manchester, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Tullahoma. Mrs. Cline was born in Manchester, to her late parents Harold Plant and Louise Sissom Plant. She worked as the Coffee County Mayor's assistant and as the county payroll clerk. Mrs. Cline loved riding ATV’s, gardening, horseback riding, and anything outdoors. She also loved animals and loved to travel. Mrs. Cline was a very accomplished cook and baker. She was a loving wife, mother and nana to her family and will be deeply missed. Mrs. Cline is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gary Cline; son, Steve Cline; daughter, Stephanie (Brian) Langham; grandchildren, Austin Cline, Brittany (Heath) Howland, Ashley Langham, and Colton Langham; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Howland and Olivia Howland. Visitation with the family was held on Saturday, March 26, from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>