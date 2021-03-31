BENNETT
Frances Juanita Bennett of Shelbyville passed this life on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital at the age of 79. Frances was born in Franklin County to the late Almon and Juanita Beavers Herrin. During her life she worked at Tennessee Apparel as a machine operator. Frances enjoyed crocheting afghans, ceramics and also loved to paint and color. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Bennett; one son, Jerry W. Taylor Jr.; and one brother, Almon Rusaw Herrin. Frances is survived by her daughter, Melony Calvert and her husband Kevin; her former husband and friend, Jerry W. Taylor; grandchildren, Chelsea Metcalf and her husband Scott and Casea Hayes and her husband Bryan; and four great-granddaughters, Callie, Kennedi, Blakely, and the fourth baby girl that is due in May; and two sisters, Elwanda Master and Tawna Seeds. Visitation was held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with the funeral to immediately following at 1p.m. Burial was at Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011.
