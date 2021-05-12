ARMSTRONG
A man of quiet strength, grace, and humor, Jarrell Stuart (Jerry) Armstrong was born July 28, 1935, and was released into glory May 8, 2021, (age 85) after an extended battle with COPD and Parkinson’s. Preceded in death by his parents, Ellwood Stuart and Florence Mae (Ledbetter) Armstrong, Jerry was born in Lenoir City, Tenn., and graduated from Farragut High School where he played basketball, was quarterback for the football team, and was selected Mr. Farragut for the class of 1953. Jerry spent four years with the United States Air Force and married the love of his life, Martha Dean (Leek) Armstrong July 18, 1957, in Lenoir City while on a weekend leave. He later entered the University of Tennessee Knoxville on a GI Bill, the first in his family to go to college. After he graduated with a Bachelor of Science, the couple moved to Manchester, where Jerry worked as an electrical engineer at Arnold Engineering Development Center for 35 years. He served for many years on the Manchester City Schools Board of Education and the board for Kingwood Arms. He also coached Little League with his great friend, Eddie Branum, with whom he also worked. Before his health prevented him, Jerry devoted many years to Bible Correspondence at Main Street Church of Christ in Manchester. Before his passing, he requested that donations be made to this great work in lieu of sending flowers. Jerry was also preceded in death by his sister Carol Kay Armstrong Allen and her husband Raymond. He is survived by his wife, who took care of all his needs for countless years; his brother Gordon (wife Gail) Armstrong; his brothers-in-law, Jim (wife Maggie) Leek and Tom (wife Brenda) Leek, and his sister-in-law, Joan Leek Hodges. Jerry and Martha’s children, Karen Armstrong Lewis (husband Mike) and Randall Stuart (wife Tammy) Armstrong, adored their daddy. Jerry’s grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy: Cari Lewis Powell (husband Logan) and their children, Emmie, Andy, Rose, and Gentry; Drew Lewis (wife Louisa Kinzer) and their children, Norah, Virginia, and Walden; Dani Armstrong Gilbert (husband Anthony) and daughter, Savannah; Amber Armstrong Gongora (husband Isaac) and their son on the way; Ashley Armstrong Stevenson (husband Brian) and daughter, Eleanor; MacKenzie Armstrong Lewis; and Maddie Armstrong. Jerry also loved his unofficial son, Mark Lynn, and step-granddaughter, Amanda Lambert McCracken (husband Chris).
