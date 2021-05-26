BOGLE
Elaine Bogle, age 73, of Bradyville passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at St. Thomas West. She was a native of Cannon County. Survivors include her children, Billy Wayne (Jamie) Bogle of Bradyville, Carolyn (John) Constantine of Manchester, and Kim (Josh) Schuster of Hillsboro; Sister, Linda Clemons of Bradyville; Grandchildren, Ashley (Robert) Prater, Allison Bogle, Chrissy (Ben) Davis, Emily Garrison, Randall (Allison) Jennings, Alana (Cody) Jennings, Alisha Jennings, John David Constantine, Wyatt Constantine, Emily Schuster, and AJ Schuster; Great Grandchildren, Aubree, Harley, Rosslynn, Jesse, Raylyn, Hazley, Owen, and Aaleigh; Niece, Fyia (Rooster) Smith; Great Niece and Great Nephews, Gary, Henry Joe, Michael, and LeAnn Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Bogle; her parents, Walter and Lucille Swanger Byars; and her niece, LeAnn Clemons. Elaine was a member of the Ivy Bluff United Methodist Church and was retired from Human Resources at Walmart. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, gardening, and spending time with her grandbabies. Funeral Services were 1 p.m. Monday, May 24, in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Adam Cutshaw officiating. Interment was at Ivy Bluff Cemetery. The family will receive friends for the visitation from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at Woodbury Funeral Home.
