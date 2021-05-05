BYFORD
Wendell R. Byford, age 80, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 2, 1940 in Manchester, to the late Evans and Selena (Cathey) Byford. Wendell was a talented musician who loved impersonating his favorite singer, Elvis Presley. He played guitar and sang in a band most of his life. Wendell was a family man that adored and loved his family and friends. His family fondly spoke of him saying, “To know him is to love him...” and “He never met a stranger and made everyone feel like they belonged”. Wendell impacted many lives with his kindness and love for others. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering Thursday, May 6 from 4-6 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with Pastor J.T. Jordan officiating. Besides his parents, Evans and Selena (Cathey) Byford, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jo Perry. Wendell is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 60 years, Jean Byford; daughter, Sheila Cagle; sister, Roxy Byford; granddaughter, Jennifer Jandeka (Mike); granddaughter, Sarah Greer (Zack); great grandson, Jett Greer and great grandson, Micah Greer. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
