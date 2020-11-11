BILLINGS
Mr. Donald Eugene Billings, age 90, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. Mr. Billings was born Oct. 10, 1930 to the late Warren E. Billings and Margaret E. Nyce. He was a Vice President of Consolidated Freightways Trucking Company. Mr. Billings is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Veronica Mary Billings of Bell Buckle, TN; his first wife of 30 years, Jeanette Seitz Billings; sons, Donald (Mindy) Billings, Jr., Warren (Eileen) Billings, Terry (Cindy) Billings; daughters, Kathleen (Phil) Hawkins, Debra (Mike) Loiacono; stepson, David (Teresa) Simmons; stepdaughter, Diana Elrod; brother, Lawrence (Joy) Billings; grandchildren, Tricia Karhnak, Gary Hawkins, Don Billings, Tom Billings, Jennifer Snavely, Stephanie Billings, Stacey Sondag, Tammy Womack, Isabel Eppenbach, Nicholas Loiacono, Zachary Loiacono, Thomas Simmons, Madisen Elrod, Issac Elrod, Zeke Elrod, Kyla Elrod; multiple great grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, from noon-2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester.
