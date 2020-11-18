ALLEN
Funeral services for Mr. Michael Douglas Allen, age 51, of Manchester, were conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Tullahoma Funeral Home. The family received friends from noon until the time of the service. Mr. Allen passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at his residence. Michael loved his family and friends and would help anyone who was in need. He had a love for the Tennessee Vols. He worked for many years at Acme Mechanical Contractors, Inc., in Manchester. In his spare time, he liked to hunt for ginseng. He will be greatly missed and will be remembered as a loving Papa. He is preceded in death by his, paternal grandparents, Everett and Louise Allen; maternal grandparents, Forrest and Cordie Womack and his father, Donnie Lyle Allen. He is survived by his mother, Betty Allen Hendrick; lifelong friend, Jennifer Allen; daughter, Daniella Allen (Clayton Kiestler); three brothers, Forrest Parton(Lisa), James Everett Allen and Gerald Allen; sister, Cindy Seabolt; grandchildren, Landon Damion Allen, Tyler Blaze Calloway and Wyatt Colt Allen and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. The family requests that you wear your orange and white in honor of Michael and his love for the University of Tennessee.
