Obit_allen.JPG

ALLEN

 Funeral services for Mr. Michael Douglas Allen, age 51, of Manchester, were conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Tullahoma Funeral Home.  The family received friends from noon until the time of the service.  Mr. Allen passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at his residence. Michael loved his family and friends and would help anyone who was in need. He had a love for the Tennessee Vols.  He worked for many years at Acme Mechanical Contractors, Inc., in Manchester.  In his spare time, he liked to hunt for ginseng. He will be greatly missed and will be remembered as a loving Papa. He is preceded in death by his, paternal grandparents, Everett and Louise Allen; maternal grandparents, Forrest and Cordie Womack and his father, Donnie Lyle Allen. He is survived by his mother, Betty Allen Hendrick; lifelong friend, Jennifer Allen; daughter, Daniella Allen (Clayton Kiestler); three brothers, Forrest Parton(Lisa), James Everett Allen and Gerald Allen; sister, Cindy Seabolt; grandchildren, Landon Damion Allen, Tyler Blaze Calloway and Wyatt Colt Allen and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. The family requests that you wear your orange and white in honor of Michael and his love for the University of Tennessee.

 

<<<Tullahoma Funeral Home>>>

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.